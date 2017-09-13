Remembering Noemi Ruiz

Medford, Ore. — “At this point we are investigating this as a homicide,” Medford Police Lieutenant Kerry Curtis said.
A shocking end to what is described as a beautiful life.
Balloons, candles flowers and letters laid before Noemi Ruiz’s house Tuesday as family and friends gathered to remember her.
The scene very different from the one just 24 hours before when police were trying to piece together what had happened.
“We found the female and she was deceased,” Lt. Curtis said.
Police now say Ruiz was likely stabbed several times.
They blame Enrique Solis-Garcia.
Garcia was taken into custody hours after the crime in Red Bluff, California.
Officers say they tracked him down with the help of neighbors who had caught images of him on security cameras.
“We reviewed several hours of that video and were able to see the vehicle that he was in when he left and really just kind of putting that time line together,” Lt. Curtis said.
Police say this was likely a case of domestic violence.
The suspect and victim shared two children.
“They have been together for approximately 10 years although they are not married. And they do have two children together ages six and two,” Lt. Curtis said.
It’s those family ties that are keeping those who loved Ruiz going.
Tuesday her family sat together reflecting on cherished memories.
Noemi’s brother Jose Ruiz told NBC5 News she was a very hardworking and strong woman.
He says she was also very dedicated to her family and took care of him and his mother.
A message written for Noemi in Spanish reads “We love you, Noemi and you will always be in our hearts.”