Remote controlled planes fill the skies above Eagle Point

EAGLE POINT, Ore. – Sunday was the final day to catch the all the exciting remote-controlled aerial action at the Rogue Eagle’s air show.

The Rogue Eagle R.C. Club kicked off their 44th annual air show Saturday at Agate Skyways on Highway 140 near Eagle Point.

The weekend of fast paced flying fun kicked off at 11 both days, and featured a wide array of helicopters, jets, and war-birds from both world wars.

Attendees could beat the heat under the shade and catch all the remote controlled action, and even get up close and personal with the planes in the static display area.

“The thing with this hobby is there’s so many, many different aspects to it,” said Rob Merriman with the Rogue Eagles.

The guys that build from scratch and have just amazing talent and skill when it comes to understanding aerodynamics and all those things they literally put the entire thing together.

The Rogue Eagles do events all year long and are always welcoming new members, young and old.

Visit their website for their events calendar and information on how to get involved.

