Reno hit by winter storm

RENO, Nev. (KRNV/NBC) – The first snowstorm of the year has rolled through northern Nevada.
You can see the wintry weather whipping through Reno, dumping four feet of snow in just 72 hours.
The storm caused power outages and closed several schools and highways throughout the area.
Experts say this type of storm created what’s called an “upside snowpack,” meaning the snow is likely to collapse.
The Sierra Avalanche Center has issued an avalanche warning, predicting dangerous conditions “at all elevations.”