Renovated & renamed ‘Magnolia Hotel’ opens in downtown Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. – A long-time fixture of downtown Jacksonville has changed its name after being closed for months.

Jeff and Nikki Bale bought what was formerly known as the Magnolia Inn in late 2022.

Transforming it into the Magnolia Hotel by expanding from nine suites to 12.

“We’ve done a lot of work, we’ve done it quickly,” Jeff Bale said.

For months, it’s been closed for renovations, giving it a whole new look inside.

“We’ve spent the last four months, opening up walls, converting what was the owner’s residence to three additional rooms for guests, all 12 of our rooms include bathrooms, so it’s all new carpet, all new hardwood floors, new paint,” Bale said.

The hotel opened its doors earlier this month.

But a grand-reopening is scheduled for March 23.

Bale hopes guests will find the new-look a relaxing spot to stay.

“We want this to be a place of peace and beauty,” Bale said. “So we really thoughtful tried to design it in a way that gives people the ability to breathe, that their blood pressure will go down, that their heartbeat will go slower.”

