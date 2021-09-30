Rent prices continue to soar

(CNN) – Rent prices are soaring in the U.S., moving far away from the discounts and so-called “pandemic pricing” some areas saw for much of 2020.
According to a report from the rental listing site “Apartment List,” the national median rent rose to just over $1,300 in September. That’s a 15% jump from a year ago.
In fact, prices are going up faster than they were before the pandemic.
Since January, the national median rent has increased by 16.4%.
There are signs that the red hot rental market could be cooling down.
For example, in Boise, Idaho—which saw a 40% increase in rent prices since March of 2020—they actually saw a small decrease in September.