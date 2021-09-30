Home
Rent prices continue to soar

Rent prices continue to soar

Economy News Regional U.S. & World ,

(CNN) – Rent prices are soaring in the U.S., moving far away from the discounts and so-called “pandemic pricing” some areas saw for much of 2020.

According to a report from the rental listing site “Apartment List,” the national median rent rose to just over $1,300 in September. That’s a 15% jump from a year ago.

In fact, prices are going up faster than they were before the pandemic.

Since January, the national median rent has increased by 16.4%.

There are signs that the red hot rental market could be cooling down.

For example, in Boise, Idaho—which saw a 40% increase in rent prices since March of 2020—they actually saw a small decrease in September.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »