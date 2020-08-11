Rent relief available through St. Vincent de Paul

MEDFORD, Ore. – Much needed rent help is becoming available for some Medford residents. The city is awarding St. Vincent de Paul with a federal COVID-19 rent relief grant.
The funds will only be available to low and moderate-income Medford residents who qualify. Applicants must have a COVID-19 related hardship and show proof of income.
The rent relief is only for current rent. St. Vincent de Paul said they cannot cover back rent.
The funds will be administered via telephone (541-772-3828) through their Social Service conference beginning next week.
In addition to the federal grant, St. Vincent’s will continue to offer COVID-19 rent relief to other Jackson County residents. Ashland and Talent residents can call St. Vincent’s Ashland office at (541) 708-5650.
St. Vincent’s will also continue to offer its other emergency services helping to pay utilities, prescription drugs and more. Office hours are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
