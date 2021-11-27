Rentable electric scooters coming to Medford

Madison LaBerge
Posted by by Madison LaBerge November 26, 2021 2 Min Read
Last Updated:November 26, 2021

MEDFORD, Ore. — Grab a helmet because rentable electric scooters are coming to Medford! The city council unanimously approved a year long agreement with bird rides incorporated last Thursday. The company says it will start with 50 scooters, building up to a fleet of 100. In the city council meeting.

The company originally proposed ‘down time’ from midnight to 4 A.M. in order to charge and maintain the scooters. “My only concern to people that not everybody works a nine to five job. I know bartenders getting off work around 3 or 4 o’clock in the morning and we have mills in the area. Now that we have people working at Harry and David, I would hate to not have those available for some people to use those services,” said Councilor Clay Bearnson.

The city council is negotiating for the scooters to be available 24/7. A Bird representative at the meeting says it’ll cost $1 dollar to unlock the scooter and 28 cents per minute after that. To use the scooters, you have to download the ‘Bird Rides’ app.

