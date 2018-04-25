Rental restrictions take toll on big dogs

(WPTV) – If you’re a renter, it’s almost guaranteed there will be some sort of pet restrictions specified in your lease.
The pet policies can vary from place to place. One of the more common rules is “no restricted breeds allowed.” Another example is: “Maximum of two pets allowed with a combined weight limit of 30 pounds.”
Then you might come across some places that simply won’t allow pets at all.
Those types of policies made it nearly impossible for Robert Lexa and his girlfriend to find a new place to rent last year.
“We looked at eight to 10 places and more than a handful of completely denied,” said Lexa.
The couple has three dogs.
“The handful that were comfortable, it would be 40 pounds and under,” said Lexa.
Which was a little bit of a problem considering two of their dogs are about 100 pounds each.
Animal shelters say it’s a major reason why their shelters are currently at capacity, filled mostly with large dogs.
“These restrictions are definitely putting dogs at risk of being euthanized,” says Rich Anderson, CEO of the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League in West Palm Beach, Florida.
