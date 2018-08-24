Rep. Greg Walden discussing smoke with Jackson Co. leaders

Medford, Ore. — Jackson County’s smoke committee met with Oregon Congressman Greg Walden Friday morning, along with an administrator from the Environmental Protection Agency. All committee members got the opportunity to voice their concerns as to how the smoke is impacting the people they serve.
Several committee members say the realty business is suffering with people packing up and moving. Winemakers are also saying it’s hurting their crops, which is hurting their bottom line. Now, local leaders said they need to find a solution to a chronic problem.
“I think we need to restrategize and see what tools we have to address the issue and then come up with an implementation plan and then give the people who do this type of work their resources to do the job,” said Chris Hladick, NW regional administrator for EPA.
Representative Walden also sat down for a 5 on 5 interview with NBC5 News, where he further discusses the issue of smoke in the region.
NBC5 News reporter, weather forecaster, anchor Nikki Torres graduated from Washington State University with a degree in Strategic Communication from The Edward R. Murrow College of Communication.
She also received a minor in Business Administration from the Washington State University Carson College of Business. Prior to coming to NBC5, Nikki was an intern at KHQ Local News, the NBC affiliate in Spokane.
She comes to Southern Oregon from the state of Washington, where she grew up just south of Seattle. She loves running, exploring the Pacific Northwest, watching a good football game and spending time with her dog, Gisele. True to her roots, Nikki is a proud WSU Cougar fan and loyal Seahawks fan.