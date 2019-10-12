Rep. Walden leads ’round table’ discussion in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. — A ’round table’ discussion took place in the Rogue Valley on Friday.
State and local officials discussed mental health issues and substance abuse affecting the community.
Representative Greg Walden led the discussion.
Other attendees included Jackson County Commissioner, Bob Strosser, and the Chief Medical Officer of La Clinica Wellness Center, Justin Adams.
One of the most difficult problems discussed — how to get someone having a mental health crisis the right help, instead of just sending them off to the emergency room or jail.
La Clinica also shared its plans to expand some of its services in the coming year.
It will be opening low-cost pharmacies at two of their locations to give patients easier access to medication.
