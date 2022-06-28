Rep. Wallan holding fire preparedness meeting in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. – An Oregon politician is hosting a fire preparedness forum in Southern Oregon.

Oregon State Representative Kim Wallan (R-Medford) will hold the event on Thursday, June 30 at 6:00 p.m. in the large meeting room at the Jackson County Library Medford branch.

“Our agencies are working diligently to prepare for this year’s fire season,” Wallan said. “I’m pleased to be able to present this unique opportunity for the public to gather and hear about how fire will be prevented and managed in 2022.”

The Forum will feature presentations from the following agencies:

United States Forest Service, Rogue-Siskiyou National Forest

Oregon Department of Forestry, Southwest Oregon District

City of Medford Local Government

Jackson County Commission

Jackson County Emergency Management

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office

“This forum will give people an opportunity to hear updates from the city, county, state, and federal level,” Wallan said. “We’ll find out how our agencies are working together for the best possible outcomes this fire season.”