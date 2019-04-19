Repeat rescues come with warning from Siskiyou County Sheriff

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said they were forced to undertake repeated rescues involving the same people this month.
On April 5, a woman whose vehicle got stuck in the mud in a rural area of Siskiyou County was rescued along wither her two children and a friend.
Four days later, the same woman got stuck again trying to recover her vehicle. A helicopter was deployed in the rescue operation, which was successful.
The man who reported the first incident called police again April 13 requesting help after getting stuck in the snow with another friend. They were eventually found after a three-day search.
Because of the incidents, the sheriff’s office is reminding people to not venture off into potentially hazardous areas and to always be prepared. Doing otherwise can put yourself, and others, in danger.
Sheriff Jon Lopey said, “The incidents and related searches are being reviewed to determine what action, if any, will be taken in this case involving the actions of the involved parties.”