LAS VEGAS – Allegiant is reportedly cutting about 19 routes due to Boeing delivery delays.

That’s according to popular airline industry website, The Points Guy.

It says the Las Vegas-based airline quietly filed plans to cut 19 routes beginning this fall.

Five of those will be cut from LAX, which includes direct flights from Medford to Los Angeles, as well as LAX to Eugene.

