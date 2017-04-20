Report: Car used by kidnapping suspect found in Siskiyou County

Siskiyou County, Cal.- A television station in Tennessee is reporting the vehicle used by a Tennessee teacher accused of kidnapping his 15-year-old student has been found in Siskiyou County.
According to WKRN-TV, the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the Nissan Rogue used by Tad Cummins and Elizabeth Thomas was found in the county. The station also reports the license plate had been removed from the car, which was confirmed to belong to Cummins through the VIN number,.
It is not known at this time if there have been any new sightings of either Cummins’ or Thomas.
Cummins, 55, is accused of kidnapping Thomas, 15, on March 13 in Columbia, Tennessee. They were captured on surveillance two days later at a Walmart in Oklahoma City but haven’t been seen since.
Thomas is a 15-year-old white female, with hazel eyes, who stands 5 feet tall and weighs 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a flannel shirt and black leggings.
Cummins is a white male, who stands 6 feet tall, weighs approximately 200 pounds, and has brown hair and eyes.
At this time, Cummins faces a kidnapping charge in the AMBER Alert case and is also charged with sexual contact with a minor after he allegedly kissed Thomas at school earlier this year.
If you have information on Thomas or Cummins, call police.