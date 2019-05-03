Reported cougar sighting triggers lockdown at Medford school

MEDFORD, Ore. – A reported cougar sighting triggered a lockdown at a Medford elementary school.
The Medford School District said on Friday, there was a possible cougar sighting about three blocks from Lone Pine Elementary in east Medford.
A district spokesperson said they weren’t sure the exact neighborhood where the alleged sighting occurred, but it was close enough to the school to prompt a temporary lockdown which was lifted a short time later.
Medford police responded to the report along with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. They found no evidence of a cougar in the area.
MPD said there have been false reports in that area before.
More information will be provided later on in a letter addressed to parents of Lone Pine Elementary students.