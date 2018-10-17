Home
Reported overdose at South Medford High School

MEDFORD, Ore. — Police say they responded to an overdose at South Medford High School this afternoon.

Ambulances were called to South Medford’s campus around lunchtime today after a student was found on the bathroom floor.

Police tell NBC5 news… the 15-year-old boy was was taken to the hospital; He was reportedly conscious and breathing.

Police are looking into if he may have taken something during the lunch break as he was off campus prior to the incident, and witnesses told a school resource officer he appeared intoxicated.

NBC5 News also reached out to the Medford School District. A spokeswoman told us the district has no information about an overdose.

The incident is still under investigation tonight.

Police say no charges are likely.

