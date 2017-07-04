Reported shooter in Cave Junction in custody

Update (07-04-17 11:50 a.m.) – Joseph Sallman is in custody after officers received a tip regarding his whereabouts, according to Oregon State Police.
Troopers said Sallman was found at a Selma convenience store by the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office at around 10:40 a.m. on July 4.
He is currently being interviewed by detectives. More information will be released when it becomes available.
————————————
Cave Junction, Ore. — Oregon State Police are out in force, searching for a man possibly involved in a shooting. The initial report came in around 2:40 Saturday afternoon of a shooting in the Cave Junction area.
Police are looking for Joseph Sallman, who’s been named a person of interest. He’s reportedly carrying an AK-47 and wearing a tactical vest. Sallman was last seen leaving the area in a grey Dodge Durango. He may be in the Applegate area.
If you see him, police say not to approach him, call 911 immediately.
Information on the victim is limited, OSP is not releasing the extent of their injuries or if the victim knew the gunman. NBC5 News will continue to update you on this developing story.