Reported shooting under investigation in Grants Pass

Newsroom Staff
Posted by Newsroom Staff March 28, 2022

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Grants Pass police are investigating a reported shooting that happened early Monday morning.

The Grants Pass Police Department said at about 12:45 a.m. on March 28, there were several reports of shots fired at Riverside Park. Callers reported hearing screams coming from the park near the 6th and 7th Street bridges.

While there were no reported injuries from the shooting, detectives are investigating the incident as a criminal matter.

No further information was released by investigators.

