Reported shooting under investigation near Merlin

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Investigators are releasing only a few details about a shooting in Josephine County.
Sheriff Dave Daniel said at 6:53 a.m. on Monday, December 14, the sheriff’s office responded to a reported shooting north of Merlin.
When deputies and Oregon State Police arrived at the scene, it was apparent some sort of crime had been committed, Sheriff Daniel explained.
According to the sheriff’s office, a request was made to activate the Josephine County Major Crimes Team to investigate the incident.
The sheriff’s office said at this time, no further information will be released.