Reports: ex-cop arrested in Golden State Killer case

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – The longtime hunt for a serial killer and rapist who terrorized California for over a decade may have finally come to an end.
NBC News reports the man dubbed “The Golden State Killer,” accused of approximately 45 rapes and 12 homicides between 1976 and 1986, has been arrested.
72-year-old Joseph James DeAngelo, an ex-police officer, was arrested on two murder charges in Sacramento.
DeAngelo, who fits the description of the California serial killer, is being held without bail in the Sacramento County Main Jail.
FBI agents were seen outside of DeAngelo’s Sacramento County home where he reportedly lived for at least the last 20 years.
Authorities are expected to make an official announcement regarding the arrest Wednesday afternoon.
This is a breaking news story. Updates are available HERE.