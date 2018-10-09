Reports: Kanye West to make White House visit

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBCNC) – Kanye West is headed to the White House. According to the New York Times, the rapper will meet with President Trump and his son-in-law Jared Kushner Thursday.
Citing two people familiar with the plans, the Times says West will have lunch with the president.
According to the Times, West wants to talk with the president about job opportunities for former convicts and manufacturing jobs in West’s hometown of Chicago.
The hip-hop icon has come under fire for his support of President Trump, most recently after an appearance on Saturday Night Live, where west wore a “Make America Great Again” hat.
This won’t be the first White House visit for the West family. Kim Kardashian West made headlines earlier this year when she met with the president and encouraged him to commute the sentence of an African-American woman serving time in a drug-related case.