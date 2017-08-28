Home
Reports: N. Korean missile passes through Japanese airspace

Reports: N. Korean missile passes through Japanese airspace

News Politics Top Stories U.S. & World

Pyongyang, North Korea – A North Korean missile was fired toward Japan around 5:57 a.m. local time, according to NBC News.

The Japanese government warned the missile was headed to the Tohuku region in the northern end of the country.

According to a South Korean military official, the ballistic missile flew through Japan’s airspace.

Following the launch, the government urged people in the region to take shelter in solid building or underground refuges.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics