Reports: N. Korean missile passes through Japanese airspace

Pyongyang, North Korea – A North Korean missile was fired toward Japan around 5:57 a.m. local time, according to NBC News.
The Japanese government warned the missile was headed to the Tohuku region in the northern end of the country.
According to a South Korean military official, the ballistic missile flew through Japan’s airspace.
Following the launch, the government urged people in the region to take shelter in solid building or underground refuges.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.