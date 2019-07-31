Reports: son of Osama bin Laden is dead

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – Three U.S. officials tell NBC News that the U.S. has obtained intelligence that the son of al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, Hamza bin Laden, is dead.
The officials would not provide details of where or when Hamza bin Laden died or if the U.S. played a role in his death.
It is unclear if the U.S. government has officially confirmed his death.
President Trump Wednesday declined to comment when reporters asked him to confirm the report.
Hamza Bin Laden’s last known public statement was released by al Qaeda’s media arm in 2018.
In that message, he threatened Saudi Arabia and called on the people of the Arabian Peninsula to revolt.
The U.S. considered Hamza bin Laden to be an emerging al Qaeda leader who has threatened attacks on the United States.
In February, the State Department announced it would pay as much as $1 million for information on his whereabouts.
Navy SEALS killed Osama bin Laden in 2011 during a raid on his compound in Pakistan. Hamza was not found at the compound. Letters seized there suggested the elder bin Laden wanted his son to join himand was grooming him as a leader.