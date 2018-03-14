Reports: Toys”R”Us plans on liquidating U.S. assets

WAYNE, N.J. – Big box retailer Toys”R”Us reportedly informed employees they plan on either closing or selling all their stores in the U.S.
The Wall Street Journal reports a collapse of the 70-year-old chain would threaten over 30,000 jobs.
Chief Executive David Brandon delivered the news to employees from the company’s New Jersey Headquarters Wednesday. Toys”R”Us plans to file liquidations papers in advance of a bankruptcy hearing on Thursday.
Brandon reportedly said they’re “putting a for sale sign on everything,” referring to the Toys”R”Us stores themselves. He said all anyone has to do is offer more than is being offered by liquidation firms.
The company is said to be able to pay workers at least 60 days of salary and benefits.
