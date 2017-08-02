Tuesday, Representative Walden met with staff at the VA Southern Oregon Rehabilitation Center and Clinics in White City. While there, the Republican politician outlined several bills he is working on that tackle multiple aspects of veteran health care.
- The Doctors for Veterans Act (H.R. 3557) would increase the maximum student loan repayment benefits available to doctors who work in VA facilities.
- The Veterans E-Health and Telemedicine Support Act (H.R. 2123) intends to remove barriers, so veterans can connect with doctors and specialists all over the country via technology.
- The VA Medical Scribe Pilot Act (H.R. 1848) just passed the House and would provide physicians staff to assist with paperwork and patient record keeping.
- Walden also is supporting the recent continuation of funding for the Choice program which allows rural veterans to seek care from community providers.
Representative Walden, who ran on a platform to help Oregon veterans during his re-election campaign, said Tuesday, “It’s clear you have to get access to care. Have to get it quicker. Response times matter and you can’t do that if you don’t have the staffing.”
Representative Walden admits this is a refining process. He says legislators are still working to determine all of the reasons why there is a provider shortage. Rep. Walden does say there is general bipartisan support for bills that help veterans and he believes all of these proposals should pass through both chambers.