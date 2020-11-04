Republican in the lead for Walden’s congressional seat

SALEM, Ore. – For the first time in more than 20 years, voters had a chance to choose a new candidate for Oregon’s 2nd District Congressional seat.
U.S. Representative Greg Walden (R-Hood River) shocked many when he announced his retirement from politics last fall, making the only Republican-held seat in Oregon’s federal delegation up for grabs.
In the spring, former eastern Oregon State Senator Cliff Bentz came out on top of a crowded Republican field.
On the campaign trail, he faced a political unknown in Democrat Alex Spenser. The Klamath Falls resident sought her first public office.
Taking a look at the numbers, it appears Bentz will continue the Republican hold on the 2nd District.
At 8:00 p.m. on Election Day, he a solid lead with 58.62% of the vote. Alex Spenser had 38.37%.