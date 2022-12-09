Republican Rep. Cliff Bentz addresses Respect for Marriage Act ‘no’ vote

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A congressman from Oregon who voted against the “Respect for Marriage Act” has released a statement.

The House of Representatives passed the landmark Respect for Marriage Act Thursday with bipartisan support.

39 Republicans crossed the aisle to vote in favor of the bill.

The bill will codify federal protection for marriages of same-sex and interracial couples across the country.

The same measure passed the Senate with a 61-36 vote last week.

The House previously passed its version of the bill in July on a 267-157 vote, with 47 Republicans joining Democrats, but because the Senate made changes to the legislation last week, the House had to vote on it again for final passage.

U.S. Representative for Oregon’s 2nd Congressional District Cliff Bentz (R) voted “no” Thursday. His office released the following statement Friday:

“I supported the original version of the Respect for Marriage Act because, in my opinion, it did no more than codify constitutional protections of interracial marriage and the Supreme Court’s ruling in Obergefell. After the bill passed the House, it went to the Senate where the Senate amended the bill, and it is the amended version of the bill that I cannot support. The bill, as amended, rather than protecting strongly held religious views and beliefs, actually dramatically weakens protections for religious institutions and religious views in general. Because of these damaging changes I could no longer support the amended bill.”

President Joe Biden has said he will sign the bill into law.