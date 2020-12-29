Republican Senate leader blocks vote for increased stimulus payments

WASHINGTON, D.C. – There won’t be any fast-tracking of bigger COVID stimulus checks in the Senate.
Tuesday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer tried to quickly pass the measure to increase stimulus payments for most Americans from $600 to $2,000.
The change would have needed unanimous consent.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell objected, therefore blocking the effort.
The legislation to increase stimulus payments had already passed through the House.
The measure could be scheduled for another vote in the Senate at a later date.