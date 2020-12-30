Republican senator plans on objecting to Biden’s Electoral College certification

WASHINTON, D.C. (NBC) – Missouri’s first-term senator says he plans to object to the Electoral College certification of Joe Biden’s win over President Trump.
Republican Senator Josh Hawley announced his plans on Twitter Wednesday.
A joint session of Congress is set to confirm the presidential election results when they return to work next week.
Earlier this month, the Electoral College cemented Joe Biden’s win, in which he received 306 electoral votes to President Trump’s 232.
Hawley said that he “cannot certify the Electoral College results on January 6th without raising the fact that some states, particularly Pennsylvania, failed to follow their own state election laws.”
Any lawmaker can object to a state’s votes on any grounds. However, the process requires both a House and Senate member to sign on to the objection before it can move forward.
While it could delay the House and Senate votes, it’s not expected to alter the final certification of Biden’s victory.
Vice President Mike Pence will preside over the January 6th session and declare the winner.