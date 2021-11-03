Republican Youngkin wins Virginia governor’s race in blow to Democrats, NBC News projects

RICHMOND, Va. (NBC) – Glenn Youngkin is set to become Virginia’s first Republican governor in 11 years in a stunning victory for a political newcomer and a major blow to Democrats and President Biden, who carried the state by a wide margin in the last election.

Former President Donald Trump, who endorsed Youngkin and held tele-rallies for him, released several statements overnight claiming victory and thanking “MAGA” voters. But Youngkin successfully kept his distance from Trump during the race and did not campaign with him.

An NBC News exit poll shows the former president remains unpopular with most Virginia voters while a majority viewed Youngkin favorably.

Youngkin cut into McAuliffe’s margins in Democratic strongholds, winning back suburban voters who Trump lost in 2020 by focusing on education, including the controversial critical race theory which highlights the role of racism in U.S. history but isn’t actually taught in Virginia.

In what may have been the race’s turning point, Youngkin seized on this controversial comment by McAuliffe in a debate: “I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach.”

McAuliffe said the comment was taken out of context, all but acknowledging defeat overnight.

With the president’s agenda stalled in Congress and the midterm elections one year away, the president was asked if the Virginia race is a referendum on his administration. He replied, “I’ve not seen any evidence that. Whether or not I am doing well or poorly, whether or not I’ve got my agenda passed, is going to have any real impact on winning or losing.”