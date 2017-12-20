Republicans declare victory on tax bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) – President Trump invited Republicans in the House and Senate to join him in a South Lawn celebration after the passage of a massive tax reform bill Wednesday.
The bill is now on its way to President Trump to sign into law.
For President Trump, this is his first major legislative win, delivering two campaign promises for the price of one.
The House battled once again over the bill after a technicality forced an embarrassing re-vote, but the measure passed for a second time.
After successfully selling the bill in Congress, now begins the work of selling it to the American people.
With the bill’s low approval rating, just 24%, Republicans hope once Americans see more money starting in February, that will translate into votes come November.
