Republicans push for reduced COVID-19 relief

Mr. Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris sat down with the group in the Oval Office, their first meeting with members of Congress since taking office.
The GOP Senators have proposed a relief bill with a cost of just over $600 billion, vastly scaled down from the bill President Biden wants passed.
Congressional Democrats have roundly criticized that number as insufficient to tackle the crisis.
The huge gap didn’t stop Biden from sitting down with the group as part of his pledge to find unity and bipartisan solutions where possible.
Still, the patience of Democrats in Congress is limited.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer began legislative procedures earlier in the day to pass the Biden bill without Republican support if necessary.
