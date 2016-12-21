Rescuers save deer stranded on frozen pond

The Dalles, Ore. – Oregon State Police teamed up with Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife biologists to rescue a young deer that became stranded on a frozen pond near the Dalles, Oregon.
OSP Sergeant Kaipo Raiser said the rescue happened shortly after 8:00 Wednesday morning after a motorist called 911 after seeing the deer on a pond near I-84.
Sgt. Raiser said the deer had not fallen through the ice, but was stuck because its hooves could not get any traction.
Video shows rescuers slowly approaching the fawn using a drift boat for support. They were able to reach the fawn and take if off the ice.
The small deer was carried by an ODFW to the nearby tree line where it walked away on its own.
The deer is expected to make a full recovery.