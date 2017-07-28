Rescuers search for missing Mount Shasta hiker

Siskiyou County, Calif. – Search and rescue crews are looking for an endangered missing person on Mount Shasta.
The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said 36-year-old hiker Charity C. Stevens from Laguna Nigel, California called 911 on July 26.
Stevens told dispatchers she was 13,000 feet up the mountain. She told SCSO she didn’t have any warm clothing but did have food and water.
According to SCSO, they told Stevens a United States Forest Service Ranger would be sent to her location by the next morning.
Multiple agencies responded to aid in the search, including California National Guard and California Highway Patrol aircraft.
Search and rescuers pinpointed a rough location for the hiker, but they have yet to locate her.
Sheriff Jon Lopey said, “We are working very hard to locate Ms. Stevens. We are very concerned about her welfare but we are grateful for the overwhelming support we have received from our federal, state, and local partners. We urge all hikers on the mountain to avoid SAR equipment, personnel, and aircraft and to use caution in the area due to on-going search efforts. Anyone with information about Ms. Stevens’ whereabouts is urged to contact the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office 24-Hour Dispatch Center at (530) 841-2900.”