MEDFORD, Ore. – A resident extinguished a small fire at Maple Terrace Apartments in Medford today.

Initial calls for the fire came in just before 11 this morning.

Multiple units responded to the apartment complex just off of Mace road in Medford, near Diligaf’s.

Medford Fire says they helped to remove smoke from the unit.

They remind the public about the importance of having working smoke detectors in your home.

