Residents concern about rent increase after new managing company takes over

Medford, Ore.- Amanda Carvinpitluck has lived in the Mariposa Townhomes for 16 months but she’s already thinking about moving. Monday, she got the news that rent is going up.
“I’m sick to my stomach most of the time and having nightmares,” Carvinpitluck said.
The townhome’s new owner is increasing rent on all the units. Starting March 1, people paying about $600 for a one bedroom unit will have to pay about $800.
“Just feeling like I’m just now make ends meet,” Carvinpitluck said. “I don’t know how I’m going to be able to handle $230 more a month.”
People paying about $800 for a three bedroom unit will pay an additional 50 percent.
“I’m broke every month by the end of the month even with the little assistance that I do get,” she said.
David Wright is the president of CPM Real Estate Services. His business is helping manage the property and the increases. Wright says he knows how tough this is.
“We know it’s going to be a difficult thing for some people. And we kind of feel like our role is to help those people that when march first comes, if they can’t afford the new rent, to hopefully find them something else,” Wright said.
Wright says CPM is doing what it can to help ease the pain of the rent increase. In some cases that means reducing fees and giving discounts to people who can stay. In others, it means helping them find a new home.
“We do care for this and, you know it’s hard. It’s hard for everybody. That’s why we’re kind of thinking of how can we do things a little differently in this situation to help people, even if it’s just doing what we can to find another place for them,” he said.
Matt Stranahan is the new on site manager at the townhomes.
“These aren’t units, they’re homes and these aren’t residents, they’re families,” Stranahan said.
Stranahan says he’s there to do whatever he can and to make sure the residents aren’t forced onto the streets.
“I’ve talked to a few families who I know it’s going to be a downgrade in quality of life for them. If they’re struggling to pay rent now, it’s going to be really hard for them. And I think that’s going to be a difficult conversation to have, but it’s one that I look forward to based on the relationship we’ve established,” he said. “I know them, I care about them and I care about where they end up.”
While Amanda understands the situation, it doesn’t make it any easier.
“Will end up looking because I’m going have to find something or live in a hotel-motel at least to have a roof over my head,” she said.
CPM has reached out to the housing authority. Wright says he’ll work with that group to help find affordable housing for those who can’t afford to stay.