Residents against indoor marijuana grow and retail facility

Ashland, Ore.- A prospective business in Ashland hopes to combine sales with an indoor marijuana farm but residents that spoke at Tuesday’s public meeting were against the proposal.
Their main objections include the odor and added traffic.
“The traffic will be very difficult,” Dianne Cooper, Ashland resident said. “It’s already very crowded and the streets are quite small there.”
Cooper lives about a quarter of a mile from the area where the business would operate at. She says if approved, the indoor marijuana grow and retail facility could be hazardous to the community.
“For the people that do live quite close to that building i think that’s going to be a health hazard as well as being unpleasant”
The proposed business would be located on ‘A street’ in Ashland’s historic railroad district.
Another public hearing meeting is set for Jan. 23 to continue the discussion.