Residents weigh in on Liberty Park renovations

For Mike Miles of Miles Family Properties, he’s concerned about the lack of sidewalks.
“A lot of people have been side swiped, a lot of broken mirrors you’ll see on the streets,” Miles said.
He’s looking to build eight apartments in the neighborhood, but his efforts are on hold.
“I’d have to put a sidewalk in and it would cost me $100,000,” he said.
Which is why he is hoping MURA will use the $17 million they have set aside for the project to upgrade the sidewalks.
The MURA advisory committee has come up with a handful of proposals, including sidewalks, road improvements, and sewer repairs.
While Miles says he can’t start thinking about construction until MURA makes a decision, city officials say they want residents to feel good about any changes.
“The hope is that people will be even prouder of where they live,” Kelly Madding, Medford’s deputy city manger said.
MURA has not made a decision on how they will spend its budget. Wednesday’s event was to allow residents to weigh in. However, if councilors approve plans then residents could see renovations begin in as soon as nine months.