Residents worry about OnTrack moving to its neighborhood

“It was like a kick to the gut honestly,” Roxanne Brown, resident said.
“It seems like they’re so concerned about the well-being of these drug addicts and criminals but they’re not even caring about the well-being and health of us,” Marti Johnson, resident said.
Brown and Johnson are neighbors in a tricky situation, they both live within steps of the house that OnTrack just purchased.
“Their backyard looks right into our backyard,” Brown said.
“I am right behind this house,” Johnson said. “I mean their actually 20 feet from my patio.”
Both say the location doesn’t make sense.
“There is nothing for them,” Brown said. “There is a pharmacy and a dentist, there is no job opportunities near by, there is no public transit.”
Residents also say there is no medical treatment facilities or grocery stores within walking distance.
According to OnTrack, they say the area is a good fit for a residential facility.
“It’s close to commercial property, it’s across the street and then it’s close to parks where kids can go,” Dr. Alan Ledford, executive director for OnTrack said.
Though many residents brought their concerns to the council, there’s not much city officials can do. They say they can’t prevent anyone from purchasing a home and licensing for treatment facilities is not done by the city. What they can do is listen.
“I would of like to known about this a little more and had fair warning and I’d like to have a say,” Brown said. “I mean it doesn’t feel right for those going through a treatment or trying to better their lives.
No one from OnTrack spoke at the meeting Thursday night, but when we talked with them earlier this month they told us they hope to hold an open house for neighbors if the licensing is granted.