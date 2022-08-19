Resource fair and pop-up supply event for Almeda Fire survivors coming this Saturday

[Español abajo]
TALENT, Ore. – A temporary resource fair and supply event for fire survivors will be available this weekend.
Rogue Action Center and Rogue Climate are partnering with several organizations to host the pop-up Fire Relief Center on Saturday, August 20 from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the Talent Town Hall parking lot.
Information, resources and supplies will be shared, along with free lunches provided by Rogue Food Unites and various food trucks.
There will also be free non-perishable food, grocery staples, and assorted hygiene and cleaning products available.
Bilingual ACCESS and Oregon Department of Human Services staff will also be on hand to help with housing resources.
A “Restorative Yoga” session will be held between 10:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. Music from Sage Meadows & Friends will take place from 11:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.