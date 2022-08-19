Resource fair and pop-up supply event for Almeda Fire survivors coming this Saturday

[Español abajo]

TALENT, Ore. – A temporary resource fair and supply event for fire survivors will be available this weekend.

Rogue Action Center and Rogue Climate are partnering with several organizations to host the pop-up Fire Relief Center on Saturday, August 20 from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the Talent Town Hall parking lot.

Information, resources and supplies will be shared, along with free lunches provided by Rogue Food Unites and various food trucks.

There will also be free non-perishable food, grocery staples, and assorted hygiene and cleaning products available.

Bilingual ACCESS and Oregon Department of Human Services staff will also be on hand to help with housing resources.

A “Restorative Yoga” session will be held between 10:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. Music from Sage Meadows & Friends will take place from 11:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

[ROGUE CLIMATE] – La próxima feria de recursos móviles y distribución de insumos es el sábado 20 de agosto a partir de las 10:00 horas. metro. a las 13:00 metro. en el estacionamiento de Talent Town Hall para sobrevivientes de incendios.

Rogue Climate y Rogue Action Center reúnen a organizaciones asociadas para compartir información y recursos mientras proporcionan suministros y almuerzos del camión de comida gratis cortesía de Rogue Food Unites.

Coalición Fortaleza, Servicio de Bibliotecas del Condado de Jackson, Capitanes de Zona, Grupo de Recuperación a Largo Plazo de la Comunidad del Condado de Jackson y más estarán en el evento para conectarse y compartir los recursos que pueden ofrecer a los sobrevivientes de incendios.

El personal bilingüe de ACCESS y el Departamento de Servicios Humanos de Oregón estará disponible para ayudar con los recursos de vivienda.

Alimentos no perecederos gratuitos, alimentos básicos y una variedad de artículos de higiene y limpieza también estarán disponibles en Talent Town Hall (206 E. Main St, Talent, estacionamiento disponible en el estacionamiento junto al Town Hall).