Resources for coronavirus concerns

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – If you are seeking more information or have questions about Coronavirus, there are a number of public health resources available.
In Oregon, you can call ‘211’ for general questions or concerns about the virus and the State’s response. You can also visit the Oregon Health Authority’s website.
In California, you can visit the Department of Public Health’s website.
For the latest developments and guidance nationally, visit the CDC’s website.
Klamath County Public Health released two brochures about dealing with the emotional impacts of the Coronavirus outbreak. One is on coping with stress, the other on discussing the virus with kids.