Restaurant burns in Selma

SELMA, Ore. – A restaurant and two apartments caught fire in the town of Selma, Oregon.
The Illinois Valley Fire District said on the morning of July 9, they responded to a fire at the Smoking Duck Restaurant. A man who lived in one of two apartments attached to the building was able to escape the flames. The other apartment was not occupied.
The fire was knocked down by about 11:00 a.m. Clean-up continued until 3:45 p.m.
An IVFD representative said, “This was an old building that had housed different restaurants over the years. At one time John Wayne, while visiting a rancher friend in the valley was a regular customer there.”
The cause of the fire is under investigation.