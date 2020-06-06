Home
Restaurant seating can be expanded to parking spaces in Grants Pass

Restaurant seating can be expanded to parking spaces in Grants Pass

Economy Local News Top Stories , ,

Courtesy of Grants Pass

With counties moving into Phase II, the Grants Pass city council approved a creative way to help some restaurants with social distancing on Wednesday, June 3.

In the Central Business District, restaurants will be able to apply for ‘parklets.’

Parklets would allow for additional seating in front of the restaurant in the parking lane.

Since the seating will be on the street, city counselors say that safety is a big priority.

“We’ll be putting up cement barriers so that they’ll be protected and the street doesn’t have to close,” said Tyler Flaming, the city council president.

The parklets will be free for restaurants but they will have to apply with the city.

Grants Pass is planning on running the program for a month. It plans on assessing how consumers and business owners are liking the new seating after two full weekends.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »