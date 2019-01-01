Results of 2018 marijuana enforcement efforts released

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office has released the results of the past year’s numerous raids of marijuana grow sites.
In 2018, 140 properties were searched in Siskiyou County for signs of illicit marijuana cultivation. The searches resulted in the seizure of over 21,000 marijuana plants, over 14,000 pounds of processed cannabis and seven firearms. According to SCSO, the estimated value of the illegal plants was over $62 million. The total value of the marijuana seized, if it was sold in the eastern U.S., was estimated at over $157 million.
19 people were arrested in connection with illegal marijuana production over the past year. 14 people were cited.
The results of the past year’s enforcement efforts will be presented to the Siskiyou County Board of Supervisors during January 8.