Returning winds fuel California fires

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (NBC News) – California officials have issued a “purple flag” wildfire warning for the first time as fierce winds continue to fuel rapidly moving wildfires near Los Angeles. The purple flag warning represents the highest possible level of danger.
More than 4,000 firefighters are on the front lines, fighting the flames from the ground and the sky.
Four separate fires continue to burn out of control from Ventura to Los Angeles, burning hundreds of buildings and threatening thousands more including those in the exclusive Bel Air and Brentwood neighborhoods.
So far 200 homes have been destroyed and 200,000 people have been evacuated.
