Reverend Billy Graham dies at age 99

(NBCNC) – The Reverend Billy Graham, the son of a North Carolina dairy farmer, lived to become one of the most beloved–and most powerful–religious leaders of our time.
He was the unofficial pastor of the White House, giving spiritual counsel to every president since Truman.
He made the Gallup Survey of the 10 most admired men in the world 37 times, in an age when other televangelists were toppled by financial and sexual scandal.
He may be most remembered for his crusades, massive revivals which filled coliseums and stadiums around the world…
Billy Franklin Graham grew up on his Presbyterian family’s dairy farm. His ministry began in 1943 at a small Baptist church in Illinois. He preached on street corners, on radio, and was one of the first ministers to embrace the new medium of television.
Late in life, as his body was weakened by Parkinson’s disease, his faith remained rock solid.
Fittingly, three past presidents were there for the dedication of the library in Charlotte bearing his name, which he said was too much about him.
Less than a month later, Graham was back at the library for the burial of his wife and spiritual partner of 64 years, Ruth. He said, “I sat there a long time last night just looking at her and praying because I know she had a great reception in heaven.”
Public appearances after that were rare. The last one in late 2013 to celebrate his 95th birthday. And a life where Graham once said he had read the last page of the bible and it’s all going to turn out all right.