Reward offered for info on credit card theft suspects

GOLD HILL, Ore. – A trio of suspects allegedly stole a credit card from a Gold Hill man and racked up over $1,000 in charges. Now, police are looking for your help tracking them down.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said one of the thieves swiped the card from a mailbox in the 1300 block of Highway 234 late last month.
The three allegedly used the credit card and bought about $1,000 worth of goods from Walmart and other retailers.
Jackson County Sheriff Nathan Sickler thinks there may be more people victimized by the alleged thieves. Evidence of further criminal activity on their behalf may be uncovered as the investigation continues.
Crime Stoppers of Southern Oregon is offering a $1,000 reward for information about possible suspects in this case. If you have further details, call 1-800-850-0580.