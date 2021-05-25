Reward offered for information about California shooting that left boy dead

Aiden Leos was shot last Friday while on his way to kindergarten in a road rage incident.
Investigators say someone opened fire on the 55 freeway and a bullet struck Leos, who was riding in a booster seat.
The family has already put up their own money in hopes information will lead to an arrest.
Orange County Supervisor Don Wagner explained, “The family has come together to put up a $50,000 reward. Today I’m going to be asking the board of supervisors to allow me to match that $50,000 reward for information leading to the capture and the conviction of the cretin who killed Aiden Leos.”