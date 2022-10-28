Reward offered in Klamath Falls pawn shop burglary case

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Federal authorities are offering a reward for information that leads to the conclusion of a Klamath Falls burglary case.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the National Shooting Sports Foundation announced they’re offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the persons responsible for the October 5 burglary of “Take It To The Bank Pawn and Loan” at 212 South 6th Street in Klamath Falls.

According to the ATF, a total of 13 firearms were stolen during the burglary. They consist of three revolvers, nine pistols, and one shotgun.

“These firearms are most likely still in the area,” said ATF Seattle Field Division Special Agent in Charge Jonathan T. McPherson. “The sooner these firearms are recovered and the burglars are brought to justice the safer the community will be.”

The ATF is offering a reward of up to $5,000 matched by the NSSF for a possible reward of up to $10,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-888-283-8477, email [email protected], or contact the ATF through http://www.atf.gov/contact/atftip.