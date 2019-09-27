Reward offered in Siskiyou County homicide investigation

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – Police in northern California have announced a reward for more information about a local homicide investigation.
The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said on April 8, a man’s body was found in a ravine northwest of Yreka near the Klamath River.
Deputies were able to identify the man as 31-year-old Spencer Richard Hodgson.
After an autopsy, investigators concluded Hodgson died from gunshot wounds.
The sheriff’s office said even though the case is considered a homicide, there doesn’t appear to be any danger to the public.
On September 27, deputies announced a reward of up to $50,000 for additional information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.
Tipsters are encouraged to call 530-842-8318 and refer to case number 1-19-0547.